Give a Gift. Save a Life.

General Monetary Donations

As an independent 510(c)(3) non-profit, we are funded 100% by the generosity of supporters like you. Your gift, no matter the size, has a direct impact on the lives of animals here in our community.

We offer secure, easy-to-use online donation forms for your convenience, or we are happy to receive your donation through the mail at:

Humane Society of North Texas

Attn: Donor Services

1840 E. Lancaster Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76103

Wishlist Item Donations

In order to care for the over 28,000 animals that enter our facilities each year, we need lots and lots of supplies. Whether you're looking to donate a bad of pet food or a suite of office furniture, we would greatly appreciate your generosity. Find out more about our in-kind item donation needs and process here.

Monthly Gifts

Are you interested in setting up a reoccurring monthly donation to save lives here at HSNT? Sign up using our simple and secure process!

Tribute Gifts

Interested in making a donation in honor or memory of a beloved person or pet? Let us help you through the process.

Adopt-a-Kennel

Adopt a dog or cat kennel located at our Main Shelter or HSNT Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center for a full year and make an impact all year long! Adopt your kennel now!

Plaque4Paws

Honor or memorialize a pet and help us renovate our new lobby by purchasing a Plaque4Paws! Purchase a plaque today!

Special Funds

HSNT has a variety of special funds that power specific programs or assist special needs animals. View our main drop down menu for a list funds currently available.



Donate Your Car

Did you know that you can donate your car to save lives? Find out more here!

Planned Giving

When you include HSNT in your will or bequest, you can leave a lifesaving legacy!